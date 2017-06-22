Adolfson & Peterson Construction Completes Webber Park Library

“Working with Hennepin County to complete this project has been a privilege for the AP team. The new Webber Park Library is a beautiful new space that we hope the community will enjoy for many years to come,” said AP Vice President, Mark Adamson

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) and members of the community celebrate the completion of the new Webber Park Library in north Minneapolis, officially opened on May 18, 2017. Webber Park Library is one of 41 libraries in the Hennepin County Library system.

The new 8,300 sf library is twice the size of the previous Webber Park Library which was closed in 2013 due to structural damage to the ceiling. It is located off Victory Memorial Parkway allowing convenient access for walkers and bikers.

The exterior of the building uses natural materials including stone and wood that will last overtime, ensuring that community members will enjoy the new Webber Park Library for years to come. Designed with an abundance of large windows and a spacious layout, the new library provides a beautiful naturally lit space for community members to enjoy. The library also includes three meeting rooms, a children’s area, and twice as many computers as the old library allowing for many different uses of the building.

Over the years, libraries have been a focus area for AP, completing over 57 libraries across the country. This market sector is one that AP persistently targets and excels in, as evidenced by two recent successfully completed libraries, Shoreview and Webber Park.

“Working with Hennepin County to complete this project has been a privilege for the AP team. The new Webber Park Library is a beautiful new space that we hope the community will enjoy for many years to come,” said AP Vice President, Mark Adamson. “We are proud of our recent accomplishments in the library sector and look forward to continuing with this type of work in the near future.”

AP will continue to build relationships in this market sector and soon add another library to their portfolio as the University of Minnesota’s Andersen Library and Rare Book Collection project is about to begin.

