Bielat Santore & Company - Eye on the Shore

The Fourth of July is fast approaching, which represents the celebration of our freedom and independence in this great nation. The celebrations in Monmouth and Ocean Counties will consist of fireworks, parades and more to honor America! Read below for a few of the local events.

MANASQUAN, NJ: Start celebrating before July 4th at Manasquan Beach! On Saturday, July 1st, starting at 5:15 pm there will be a Bicycle decorating contest, followed by a Beachfront Parade at 6:30 pm and a concert by "Billy Lawlor" on the Main Beach, culminated by an impressive firework display.

LONG BRANCH, NJ: The 27th annual Oceanfest will be held along the oceanfront Promenade on July 4th featuring live performances by dancers, clowns, and carnival acts. From 10:30 am to 10:30 pm, guests can enjoy a variety of food vendors, crafts, activities for kids and much more. The festivities conclude with one of the largest firework shows at the Jersey Shore beginning around 9:00 pm. This is a free event, rain or shine. For more details on Oceanfest visit http://www.oceanfestnj.com/entertainment-schedule/.

JACKSON, NJ: Six Flags July 4th Weekend Fest, start celebrating this great country on July 1st through July 4th. Enjoy your day on the thrill seeking rides, catch a show and enjoy the fun games! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day celebration with fireworks! You can catch the brilliant firework each from night starting at 10:00 pm. To buy tickets and save visit https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/special-events/july-4th-fest.

For a complete list of Fourth of July events at the Jersey Shore, visit https://bestofnj.com/jersey-shore-fireworks .

