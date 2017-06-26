“I am thrilled for Karen to take over talent development company-wide because I know she will help build the best PrimePay team to date.”

PrimePay, the nation’s largest privately-owned payroll company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Cimorelli-Moor to Executive Vice President, Learning, Talent & Leadership Development. In this role, she will be responsible for talent development across the entire organization.

Cimorelli-Moor joined PrimePay in 2014 as the Director of Sales Training and Development. She has been promoted several times in her career with the company and was instrumental in taking the sales training program to an award-winning level. Under her direction, the sales training program was awarded a Silver Stevie Award and recognized as a Sirius Decisions Onboarding Program of the Year.

Her latest promotion will focus her attention on employees across the entire company. She will be responsible for the full lifecycle of all employees from the time they are sourced, recruited, hired, trained and developed at PrimePay.

“PrimePay is booming and is a great place to grow a career. It’s a privilege to be challenged daily to guide others through their journey, regardless of where they are in our organization or in their career,” said Cimorelli-Moor.

Prior to joining PrimePay, Cimorelli-Moor spent over 20 years in the directory and search industry, holding various positions within sales, sales training and sales leadership. Cimorelli-Moor has also been responsible for PrimePay’s sales recruiting efforts and developing a formal leadership program. As she steps into her new role, she’ll now manage all recruiting efforts as well as sales and corporate training.

“Karen’s three years at PrimePay and her previous 20 years of experience has made a great impact on PrimePay in many different ways,” said Bill Pellicano, CEO of PrimePay. “I am thrilled for her to take over talent development company-wide because I know she will help build the best PrimePay team to date.”

Cimorelli-Moor’s experience and passion for helping others will help grow the PrimePay team to its highest potential.

