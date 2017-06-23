“It is a great honor to receive this award, and it validates the hard work and passion the entire Altruista Health team have dedicated to serving our clients and the health care industry,” said Ashish.

Altruista Health, Inc., an innovative provider of care management technology solutions for health plans and provider organizations, today announced that Ashish Kachru, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Health category in the Mid-Atlantic region. Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Ashish was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia on June 15, 2017. As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, he is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017.

In 2007, Ashish identified a growing gap in the health care industry where allied resources could collaborate to solve complex patient issues. He then founded Altruista Health to facilitate the management of patients to achieve better health outcomes, including avoiding hospitalizations and emergency room visits, as well as managing chronic illness and daily living challenges. In ten years, Altruista Health has grown to serve more than 15 million people in 34 states across the nation with the GuidingCare™ platform.

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., and Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn.

About Altruista Health

Altruista Health delivers population health management solutions that support value-based and person-centered care models. Our GuidingCare™ technology platform integrates care management, care coordination and quality improvement programs through a suite of sophisticated yet easy-to-use web applications. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Altruista Health has grown into a recognized industry leader, culminating in a spot on Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 500. Health plans and healthcare providers in more than 35 states use GuidingCare™ to transform their processes, reduce avoidable expenses and improve patient health outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.altruistahealth.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.