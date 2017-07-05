Capitol Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic in Waunakee

Capitol Physical Therapy in the Waunakee Village Mall

Capitol Physical Therapy is proud to announce the anticipated opening of its newest clinic in Waunakee to open in early August 2017. The clinic can be found at 223 S. Century Ave in the Waunakee Village Mall and will offer early morning and later afternoon appointments.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Capitol PT team as we expand into Waunakee. The Waunakee clinic presents a wonderful opportunity to further spread evidence-based physical therapy across Dane County and I look forward to seeing how this community benefits,” says Dr. Nate Hoover, PT, DPT, Waunakee Clinic Director.

The new clinic is the 6th location for Capitol Physical Therapy, continuing the growth of a company that is a prominent leader in the physical therapy industry. This location joins other locations in Verona, Mount Horeb, At Associated Physicians-Madison, University Avenue in Madison and Sun Prairie.

For more information about the new clinic, as well as a full list of Capitol Physical Therapy’s services and offerings, please visit capitolphysicaltherapy.com. To book an appointment with one of Waunakee’s experts in musculoskeletal care, please call 608-848-6628.

About Capitol PT:

Since 2004, Capitol Physical Therapy has been delivering patient focused therapy to the Dane County area, and they are now touching lives each day in Verona, Mount Horeb, Madison, Waunakee, and Sun Prairie. Patients continue to experience the same unparalleled customer service and outstanding results they received when the doors opened. Capitol Physical Therapy remains committed to providing ‘expert care without the wait’. For more information, please visit http://www.capitolphysicaltherapy.com. You can also find Capitol PT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.