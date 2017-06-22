16 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2017 Florida Trend Legal Elite

International law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 16 Florida attorneys are recognized in Florida Trend magazine’s 2017 Legal Elite. The attorneys chosen by their peers for this recognition are considered among the top 2 percent of lawyers practicing within the state of Florida.

Seven Greenberg Traurig Shareholders received special honors as members of this year’s Legal Elite Hall of Fame: Miami Shareholders Mark D. Bloom, Burt Bruton, Gary A. Saul and Elliot H. Scherker; Tallahassee Shareholder Barry Richard; and Tampa Shareholders Richard C. McCrea Jr. and David B. Weinstein. Hall of Fame designees have been recognized in the Legal Elite every year for at least the past decade.

The nomination process for Florida Legal Elite is open to all Florida Bar members, who are asked to “name attorneys whom they hold in the highest regard or would recommend to others.”

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are listed among Florida Trend’s Legal Elite honorees:

Miami



Hilarie Bass, Litigation

Mark D. Bloom, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Hall of Fame

Burt Bruton, Real Estate, Hall of Fame

Yosbel A. Ibarra, Corporate

Patricia Menéndez-Cambó, Corporate

Eliot Pedrosa, Litigation

Gary A. Saul, Real Estate, Hall of Fame

Elliot H. Scherker, Appellate, Hall of Fame

Orlando

William Spivey II, Litigation

Tallahassee

Barry Richard, Commercial Litigation, Hall of Fame

Tampa

Michael G. Cooke, Environmental & Land Use

Richard C. McCrea, Jr., Labor & Employment, Hall of Fame

Woody H. Pollack, Intellectual Property & Technology

David B. Weinstein, Environmental & Land Use, Hall of Fame

Peter W. Zinober, Labor & Employment

West Palm Beach

Bridget A. Berry, Labor & Employment

