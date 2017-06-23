Website Design Company CMDS Launches New Site for Team Life

CMDS brands leaders Our cutting-edge website design is not only going to give clients the chance to quickly find what they’re looking for online, but will also set us apart from the competition.

CMDS, a leading website design company located in New Jersey, recently launched a re-designed responsive website for Team Life, one of the most established and trusted names in emergency health training and products in the country (teamlife.com).

The recently launched website, designed and developed by the New Jersey based CMDS, uses responsive website design to deliver optimal viewing on multiple screen sizes and devices, including mobile. Featuring a fluid layout that adapts to fit the screen size, the newly redesigned website for Team Life reduces the need for viewers to pan, zoom and pinch no matter what device they’re using.

“With such a large range in screen sizes, responsive web designs allow us to work off a flexible layout that dynamically re-sizes no matter if users are navigating the website from their desktop computer, tablet or mobile device,” said Chris Mulvaney, CEO of CMDS. “These days, it takes more than just having a cool website, it must be responsive.”

The enhanced site features impactful visuals and video, streamlined navigation, simplified user experience, and offers an easy class registration process. “Booking a class online with Team Life is just as easy on a smart phone as it is on a desktop computer. I’ve viewed the product features and educational content from a variety of devices and it really looks sharp,” said Jim Schatzle, President and Founder of Team Life. “Our cutting-edge website design is not only going to give clients the chance to quickly find what they’re looking for online, but will also set us apart from the competition.”

As a full-service marketing agency specializing in responsive website design and development services, CMDS also helps clients nationwide with brand identity, digital marketing, custom graphics and much more.

About CMDS

Headquartered in Colts Neck, New Jersey, CMDS is an award-winning full-service marketing and web design agency committed to branding businesses. CMDS has been offering results-driven services since 2002, including website design, e-commerce integration, online advertising, marketing services, and search engine placement. To date, CMDS has built its business around the consumer packaged goods, real estate, construction, finance, and healthcare industries. For additional information about CMDS, contact Temi Mehta at (732) 706-5555×205.

About Team Life

Team Life is one of the most established and trusted names in emergency health training and products. Based out of New Jersey, Team Life has extensive health and safety training experience both in the United States and internationally. They are also a master distributor and state contract for Cardiac Science Powerheart AEDs and Program Management. For more information, visit teamlife.com.