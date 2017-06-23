Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News recently published articles on the ramifications of the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods, along with perspectives from a wide range of industry experts. If you’re covering the transaction and are interested in the b-to-b perspective, here is what a few of them had to say:

“Amazon now has a grocery infrastructure of more than 400 stores to leverage, finally solving the fresh component of its service equation….”

— Jim Dudlicek, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer

“...To effectively play in the organic expansion space, Amazon needs a net new build out of a cold chain in Amazon’s distribution network and with this acquisition, they just bought themselves a distribution network….”

— Jennifer Sherman, Senior Vice President of Product & Strategy, Kibo

