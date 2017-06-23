EnsembleIQ Media Titles Add Insights on Amazon, Whole Foods and the 'New World of Supermarketing'

Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News explore how the acquisition will transform grocery

Chicago, Illinois (PRWEB)

Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News recently published articles on the ramifications of the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods, along with perspectives from a wide range of industry experts. If you’re covering the transaction and are interested in the b-to-b perspective, here is what a few of them had to say:

“Amazon now has a grocery infrastructure of more than 400 stores to leverage, finally solving the fresh component of its service equation….”
— Jim Dudlicek, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer

“...To effectively play in the organic expansion space, Amazon needs a net new build out of a cold chain in Amazon’s distribution network and with this acquisition, they just bought themselves a distribution network….”
— Jennifer Sherman, Senior Vice President of Product & Strategy, Kibo

Read more opinions and perspectives on Progressive Grocer and Convenience Store News.

