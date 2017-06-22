SpendWorx Named to 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 List

SpendWorx uniquely combines capabilities in spend analysis, category management, contract compliance and market intelligence all in one easy-to-use self-service tool.

SpendWorx LLC, a provider of procurement analytics solutions and services, today announced that it has been named to the exclusive 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 List, an annual award recognizing companies that are delivering innovation and value to enterprise supply chains. This year's award was focused on the innovative use of software and technology to help customers achieve supply chain excellence. SpendWorx was recognized for helping a city government identify over $50 million of annual cost savings through its self-service analytics solution that uniquely combines capabilities in spend analysis, category management, contract compliance and supply market intelligence. More details about the city government project are available on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website at http://www.sdcexec.com/article/12340659/laying-the-framework-for-supply-chain-success.

“Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate all of our winners for a job well done!”

"We are honored to be named to the SDCE 100 list, particularly since we are a young company" said Mark Usher, Founder and CEO of SpendWorx. "Our goal with SpendWorx was quite simple, namely to provide procurement professionals with all the internal and market information they need to make smart decisions, and to do this across all the addressable spend base. We didn't see anyone providing this in one easy to use tool so we decided to develop SpendWorx. Our value proposition is certainly resonating in the marketplace and to receive this award provides further validation that our decision was a good one."

About SpendWorx

SpendWorx provides procurement professionals with accurate and timely decision-making information across the complete addressable spend base. Founded by industry veterans who spent much of their careers helping organizations optimize their procurement analytics processes and systems, SpendWorx uniquely combines capabilities in spend analysis, category management, contract compliance and market intelligence, all in one easy-to-use tool. Find out more by visiting our website at http://www.spendworx.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.