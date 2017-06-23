California Dental Association Endorses PureLife Dental as Amalgam Separator Provider for CDA Dentists

PureLife Dental is pleased to announce that California Dental Association (CDA) has selected PureLife as the endorsed amalgam separator supplier for CDA members. As part of the amalgam separator endorsement, all CDA members may purchase an ECO II amalgam separator for a reduced price of $99, saving more than $400 off the retail value. This partnership between PureLife and CDA is especially timely as it coincides with the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent final ruling requiring dental practices that place or remove amalgam to control mercury discharges by installing an amalgam separator.

CDA members also benefit from the convenience technology integrated into PureLife’s compliance platform. Practices are provided with digital updates, replacement alerts and e-certificates to simplify regulatory requirements and to ensure EPA and OSHA compliance is convenient.

“CDA Endorsed Programs help members with the business side of their practices by researching and approving quality products at reduced prices,” said CDA President Clelan Ehrler, DDS, MS. “Our members have a high level of trust in our Endorsed Programs, and we are delighted to partner with PureLife Dental in offering this amalgam separator.”

To ensure collection and recycling amalgam, the PureLife ECO II amalgam separator comes with a prepaid return shipping label and an automatic recycling certificate sent to each practice once the process is complete. And as part of the amalgam separator endorsement, CDA members can purchase an ECO II replacement canister for a reduced annual fee of $249, providing an additional $50 in savings in the first year.

“PureLife’s pledge to the environment and patient health aligns with CDA’s desire to provide its members with effective and economical solutions to the new EPA regulatory requirements,” said Rodney Hanoon, CEO of PureLife Dental. “With the EPA’s amalgam separator ruling now in effect, we’re proud to partner with CDA and look forward to helping dentists in our home state meet the new regulations.”

In order to take advantage of this program, dental practices are encouraged to visit CDA’s website, http://cda.org/amalgam to obtain their amalgam separator promo code. Alternatively, CDA members may call PureLife directly at 877-777-3303 or visit http://info.PureLifeDental.com/epacda/ to purchase their CDA-endorsed ECO II amalgam separator.

About PureLife Dental

Established in 2009, PureLife is a distributor and manufacturer of dental products, offering dental health professionals a unique combination of eco-friendly products, name-brand products, compelling prices and high-touch service, so “better health” can be a realistic part of every purchase decision they make. From complete waste solutions to everyday dental supplies, PureLife empowers practitioners to make a positive difference in the health of their patients and staff, and in their environmental impact.

About the California Dental Association

The California Dental Association is the nonprofit organization representing organized dentistry in California. Founded in 1870, CDA is committed to the success of our members in service to their patients and the public. CDA also contributes to the oral health of Californians through various comprehensive programs and advocacy. CDA’s membership consists of more than 27,000 dentists, making it the largest constituent of the American Dental Association. For more information, visit http://cda.org.