Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that several new professionals have recently joined the team at the St. Simons Island and Brunswick, Georgia office locations.

Chris Curry, Marty Gillespie, George Poole, and Lee Rainey have recently joined the growing sales team and are all proving to be valuable assets to the brokerage. George Poole is working out of the Brunswick, Georgia sales office and brings a wealth of experience to the office. Chris Curry, Marty Gillespie and Lee Rainey have offices in the St. Simons Island location and each will focus on residential real estate in the Golden Isles.

Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, shares, “We are excited to announce we have expanded our leading team of professionals and are thrilled to welcome these experienced REALTORS to our team. These REALTORS share our commitment to quality and customer service, and are exactly the type of sales professionals we are seeking, as we continue to grow our company and increase our presence in the local community.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with three offices throughout the Golden Isles offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. The brokerage is the premier real estate company in southeast coastal Georgia with a professional and diverse team of agents. Visit http://www.BHHSHodnettCooper.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.