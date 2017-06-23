"Keep Atlanta Moving Forward...And Leave No One Behind”

The grand opening of the Keisha Lance Bottoms for Mayor campaign headquarters will be held this Sunday, June 25th, 2pm – 5pm.

Bottoms defines her priorities for Atlanta as creating new jobs, improving schools and expanding opportunities for youth, reducing traffic problems and keeping families safe.

"Atlanta has made a tremendous amount of progress, but there is still so much work to be done. My goal as Mayor is to get back to basics and to meet and enhance each of our communities at their point of need," said Keisha. "I am excited to open the doors of my campaign to the community and look forward to meeting with as many people as possible to share my vision for Atlanta’s future."

As a member of the Atlanta City Council, Keisha has sponsored groundbreaking legislation that addressed the City's $1.5 billion unfunded pension liability and helped build the City’s reserves from $7.4 million to nearly $150 million. She worked to put more than 2,000 new police officers on our streets to keep our families safe and successfully balanced the City’s budget each year, all without increasing taxes. Keisha also authored Displacement Free Zone legislation, directing the City to explore ways to ensure that longtime residents and business owners are not displaced as a result of gentrification.

This festive event is open to the entire Atlanta community and will include music, door prizes, food and more. For more information on the Grand Opening and the Keisha Lance Bottoms For Mayor campaign, please visit our website, http://www.keishalancebottoms.com.

For all future media inquiries for Keisha Lance Bottoms for Atlanta Mayor, please contact Phillana Williams at (646) 289-1614.