Saturn Systems Named Top 150 Workplace by Minneapolis Star Tribune

Saturn Systems, a Duluth-based custom software development company, has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune for the third year in a row. The Top Workplaces designation recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions — measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

“Knowing that our employees are satisfied in their career validates the work we’ve done to foster a culture of challenge, respect and appreciation,” said Keith Erickson, President and CEO.

Saturn Systems provides custom software development services to clients across the nation, ranging from project-based development and quality assurance testing to fully integrated staff augmentation teams.

The company helped pioneer the Rural Outsourcing business model, where software development projects that would have been outsourced to offshore or high-priced metro firms, are managed by domestic firms in mid-sized U.S. communities. The lower cost of doing business in a rural area, combined with over 25 years of technical expertise, allows Saturn Systems to provide their clients with the highest overall value.

“Our employee turnover rate is consistently below industry standards, which is a great achievement during a time when companies in Minnesota are struggling to fill open positions due to a shortage of qualified tech workers,” said Scott Risdal, VP of Business Development. “The fact that our employees are satisfied in their work and remain with the company shows we are headed in the right direction.”

Saturn was also named to Minnesota Business Magazine’s 2017 list of “100 Best Companies to Work For,” making it their third year in a row receiving the honor.

------------------------------

About Saturn Systems

Saturn Systems is an entirely U.S. based software engineering firm that provides a broad range of services, from project-based development and quality assurance testing to fully integrated staff augmentation teams. Founded in Duluth, Minnesota in 1990, Saturn Systems competes with high cost metro firms and offshore firms by providing an attractive, lower cost, U.S. based alternative called Rural Outsourcing.