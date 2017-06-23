The highly-coveted Kraken Awards, presented each year at the COMPLY conference, celebrate the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of PerformLine clients and the industry’s most innovative and committed compliance and marketing teams.

PerformLine, the leading RegTech company that delivers automated compliance solutions and producers of COMPLY2017, announced the winners of The 2017 Kraken Awards in two categories: Commitment to a Culture of Compliance and Most Innovative in Marketing Compliance.

The highly-coveted Kraken Awards, presented each year at the COMPLY conference, celebrate the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of PerformLine clients and the industry’s most innovative and committed compliance and marketing teams.

Winners by category:

Kraken Award for Commitment to a Culture of Compliance

Barclays

Kraken Award for Most Innovative in Marketing Compliance

First Direct Lending

“It was an honor to recognize two industry leaders with this year’s Kraken Awards. Having worked with Barclays for over three years, their commitment to compliance has never wavered.” said Mike Polavieja, SVP of Client Success at PerformLine, who presented both awards. “We also were pleased to recognize First Direct Lending who has proven to be a ‘no nonsense’ organization when it comes to compliance by monitoring their marketing and lead partners closely.”

COMPLY2017 is the leading RegTech and Compliance Conference bringing together top regulators, compliance professionals, marketing executives, advertising lawyers and contact center operators from prominent brands who want to ensure their efforts to reach consumers are compliant. COMPLY is focused on actionable take-aways for mitigating risk, maintaining brand safety and implementing marketing regulations for any company. COMPLY2017 was named by Business Insider as “One of the World’s Best RegTech Conferences to Attend.” COMPLY2018 will be held in New York City in June 2018. Sign up for more information at https://comply2017.com.

ABOUT PERFORMLINE

PerformLine is the leading RegTech company delivering automated compliance solutions for enterprises looking to mitigate regulatory risk and ensure brand safety. Its cloud-based platform empowers compliance functions with the intelligence, insights and tools needed to mitigate risk across all consumer interactions channels including web, voice, chat and mobile. PerformLine provides its clients with significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments.