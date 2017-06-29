KIND LED Launches Commercially Certified Indoor Grow Lights

Kind LED K5 UL Certified Commercial Grow Light Kind LED Commercial Grow Lights challenge the standard of high-performance horticulture lighting technology, having passed the extremely stringent safety requirements needed to earn a certification from respected UL Laboratories.

When considering a new grow light, most indoor growers focus on cost, wattage, PAR output and spectrum. Electrical safety is often forgotten or an afterthought. Certifications for HID (High Intensity Discharge) indoor grow lights including traditional HPS (High Pressure Sodium), MH (Metal Halide) grow lights, and LED (Light Emitting Diode) grow lights are rare. Yet for commercial grow operations, electrical safety certification is an absolute requirement.

Kind LED Commercial Grow Lights challenge the standard of high-performance horticulture lighting technology, having passed the extremely stringent safety requirements needed to earn a certification from respected UL Laboratories.

Having introduced the UL Certified K5 Commercial Grow Light Series, illuminating the conversation around safety certification and compliance, and redefining purchasing decisions for both consumers and commercial operations, Kind LED Grow Lights has proven itself as the number one choice for indoor grow lights.

About Kind LED Grow Lights:

KIND LED Grow Lights are the industry leader in indoor LED grow lights. KIND LED consulted with hundreds of professional hydroponic and soil growers to rigorously research and develop their cutting edge LED indoor grow light technology that has since revolutionized the indoor growing industry.

For more information about Kind LED Grow Lights click here.

About UL (Underwriters Laboratories):

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a worldwide, independent product safety certification organization that has been operating for over 100 years, ensuring that electric products meet Federal requirements for electrical product safety.

For more information about UL click here.