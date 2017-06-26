Boat Ed® to Promote Operation Dry Water 2017

Operation Dry Water is about promoting fun and safe boating at the same time. We want you out on the water, we want you having a blast, but we want you to be safe as well. It’s simple, save the brew for when you get back, especially if you are operating.

Boat Ed® is proud to help promote Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend on June 30 to July 2, 2017. This national awareness and enforcement campaign is focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

Boat Ed® is proud to support Operation Dry Water and will be helping raise awareness through all Boat Ed® media channels. Operation Dry Water is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard as well as local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 15% of deaths according to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics 2016.

“Hey, boat driver…leave the beer at the pier! Out on the water, you aren’t just battling the effects that alcohol has on your body and overall decision-making process, but also the motion of the water, the wind, the sun, and more. The combined effect of all those factors can easily impair your judgement,” says Mitch Strobl, VP of Agency Relations. “Operation Dry Water is about promoting fun and safe boating at the same time. We want you out on the water, we want you having a blast, but we want you to be safe as well. It’s simple, save the brew for when you get back, especially if you are operating.”

Since the inception of the Operation Dry Water Campaign in 2009, law enforcement officers have removed 2,520 BUI operators from the nation’s waterways and made contact with over 860,400 boaters during the annual three-day weekend. The campaign continues to make a significant impact on boater safety and spreading the message of the danger of boating under the influence.

For more information, visit operationdrywater.org or https://www.boat-ed.com.

