ZPower® Announces Collaboration With Oticon

ZPower Now, with the launch of the rechargeable Oticon Opn, more patients will benefit from the convenience of reliable, rechargeable hearing aids.

ZPower, the world’s only developer of rechargeable, silver-zinc microbatteries, announces its collaboration with the hearing aid manufacturer Oticon to make the award-winning Internet-connected Oticon Opn™ hearing aid rechargeable.

Rechargeable hearing aids are among the top features sought by hearing aid users. According to a study of over 500 hearing aid users, 70 percent said they want rechargeable hearing aids even though only 11 percent said they currently have them.* Until recently, rechargeable hearing aids were limited to using lower energy density nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, which frequently deliver less than a full day of power. This battery chemistry’s limited performance resulted in a low level of market acceptance. ZPower is changing this with its innovative silver-zinc rechargeable battery technology that delivers a full day of power on a single charge.

ZPower batteries offer hearing aid wearers the confidence of all-day power—with streaming—and the flexibility to interchange ZPower batteries with zinc-air disposable batteries. Additionally, ZPower batteries are safe, non-flammable and recyclable; no other rechargeable battery on the market today can provide this combination of features and benefits.

“We are proud that Oticon chose ZPower’s rechargeable battery technology for its first rechargeable hearing aid,” said Sara Sable-Antry, VP of Sales and Marketing for ZPower. “It has been our mission to use ZPower’s innovative silver-zinc battery technology to improve the quality of life of hearing aid wearers, and now, with the launch of the rechargeable Oticon Opn, more patients will benefit from the convenience of reliable, rechargeable hearing aids.”

“Oticon Opn internet-connected hearing aids have unlocked an entirely new experience for wearers who want the power of the internet while hearing better in their daily lives,” said Janne Jakobsen, Sr. Director, Oticon Sales & Marketing. “And now, with the help of ZPower, our new rechargeable solution extends that experience by providing an added degree of confidence that hearing aid wearers deserve.”

To learn more about ZPower batteries, please visit http://www.zpowerhearing.com. For more information on the entire Oticon Opn family, visit http://www.oticon.global/opn.

*Hearing Tracker Survey, August 2016

About ZPower, LLC: ZPower, with headquarters and manufacturing facility in Camarillo, California, is a leader in the development of rechargeable silver-zinc batteries for microbattery applications. ZPower batteries deliver unmatched performance, improve user experience and are better for the environment. ZPower is ISO13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and its facility and devices are registered with the FDA. For more information, visit http://www.zpowerbattery.com.

About Oticon: 500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50, while eight percent are under the age of 18. It is Oticon's ambition that our customers—hearing clinics throughout the world—prefer to use our products for people with impaired hearing. Through passion, dedication and professional expertise, Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children. Oticon supports every kind of hearing loss, from mild to severe, priding ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of William Demant Holding Group with more than 12,000 employees and revenues of over DKK 12 billion. http://www.oticon.global