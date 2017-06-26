M.H. Eby Plants Awarded Ford Drop-Ship Codes

This allows Ford chassis dealers to ship chassis directly to Eby locations for installation of Eby aluminum bodies, which reduces the total cost to ship completed vehicles to fleets, Ford dealers, and end-users all over the country.

“A major percentage of the bodies we build are on Ford chassis,” said Charlie Horton, VP of Truck Body Sales for Eby Truck Bodies. “Regional and national fleets love our high quality, custom aluminum truck bodies, and Ford dealers have fueled our explosive growth in recent years.”

“This is the logical next step in serving Ford dealers and their customers,” Horton continued. “We’re pleased that Ford likes what Eby Truck Bodies is doing, and delighted that the commercial truck people at Ford made this decision to expand the relationship.”

The four Eby facilities that requested and received Ford drop ship codes are: Blue Ball, PA (88_PY2), West Jefferson, OH (88_PY3), Story City, IA (88_PY4), and Worthing, SD (88_RC2).

Eby builds all-aluminum, custom truck bodies and trailers, and serves its customers from 4 manufacturing plants and 3 service centers. Working through dealers and distributors all over the nation, Eby Truck Bodies builds aluminum flatbeds, stake bodies, dump bodies, custom service bodies and custom van bodies.