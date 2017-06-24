Outskirts Press Now Offering LiveChat Customer Chat Option

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, is now offering LiveChat assistance to its publishing and marketing customers. LiveChat replaces an existing chat application that the company had outgrown over the years.

“It may seem like a small thing, but LiveChat makes a real impact on our customers,” said Outskirts Press Executive Vice President Kelly Schuknecht. “It lets us respond immediately to questions about our self-publishing and book marketing services and walk them through their best options. The quicker we can lend a hand to an author, the more effective that author can be, too.”

Visitors to OutskirtsPress.com will not only enjoy a smoother, more user-friendly chat experience, but will immediately see the name and photo of the Publishing Consultant who is ready to assist them. The LiveChat window will sit in an easy-to-access spot the lower right-hand corner of the screen. While a small popup will let visitors know that the chat option is there and which consultant is available to assist, the customer will have the option to engage or not engage with the consultant.

To try out LiveChat at Outskirts Press, browse any self-publishing or marketing page at http://www.OutskirtsPress.com. Publishing Consultants are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT). For more information about self-publishing and book marketing services from Outskirts Press, visit the company’s website.

About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, U.S.-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com authors can publish their book, their way, today.

Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Road, #515, Parker, CO 80134

http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS