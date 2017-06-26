The NEW CoastIPC.com The new Coast Automation website is a dramatic improvement in design, navigation, product presentation, and user experience.

Coast Automation, a distributor of Industrial and Embedded Computers, is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo and completely redesigned website (CoastIPC.com). Originally founded in 2009, the company has recorded seven years of award-winning sales growth representing the leading industrial computing brands on the market.

NEW LOGO. John DeWaal, President of Coast Automation, describes the new logo with its unique "wave design" as a reflection of the company's coastal New England roots with a focus on the future. "The wave is an obvious reference to the location of our headquarters," said John DeWaal. "More importantly, the wave's energy, color range, and digital aspect embody a company committed to driving forward on the leading edge and wide spectrum of emerging industrial computing technologies."

IMPROVED NAVIGATION AND USER EXPERIENCE. The new Coast Automation website is a dramatic improvement in design, navigation, product presentation, and user experience. Gone is the old clutter and endless clicks trying to find the right product—replaced with neatly organized product categories, easy-to-understand navigation, and vastly improved sorting and configuration features. "One of our greatest strengths was also our greatest challenge," said John DeWaal. "We offer a huge selection of industrial computers and related products. However, as new product lines were added to the old site, we created layers of confusion and frustration for our customers with analytics revealing as many as seven clicks to a product and pricing. Our new site offers visitors one click to products and pricing with all-new sorting and configuration options. Customers can now find the products they need at a fraction of the time and move on with their purchase."

IMPROVED MARKETING VALUE. In addition to an improved user experience, the new website gives heightened visibility to the company's history, expertise, and value-added services. "Our Sales and Technical Support Team has more than 30 years' hands-on experience in industrial computing, factory automation, and remote access," said Ted Koontz, Regional Sales Manager. "Our new site emphasizes that value for customers and has generated a dramatic increase in requests for product advice and guidance. We have immediate answers because we've been on the user side and we know our product lines inside and out. For more complex questions, we have direct access and working relationships with the Product Engineers inside the brands we carry giving us the ability to create custom tailored solutions for any need."

The new website offers live chat and form submittal, and customers can quickly connect with a technical support rep by phone during regular business hours. Other standard services include needs analysis, custom design and configuration, integration, software serialization, kitting, and documentation.

About Coast Automation

Coast Automation is a supplier of Industrial and Embedded Computers and Peripherals from the world's leading manufacturers. We offer the industry's largest selection of industrial computing products with in-house needs analysis, customization, and deployment services. We are a Microsoft Embedded OEM Partner and a Gold Intel Partner, delivering quality Industrial Computing Solutions expertly configured to meet your unique requirements.

For more information about Coast Automation please visit CoastIPC.com or contact:

Mr. Denis M. Concannon

Coast Automation, Inc.

30 Pond Park Road, Suite 7

Hingham, MA 02043

781-413-0001