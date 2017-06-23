Micross Announces New Director of Corporate Quality

Micross is pleased to announce the appointment of Carey Hobbs as Director of Corporate Quality. In this newly created role, Carey is charged with defining & directing global quality and process improvements across all operational areas & locations to further improve performance and increase overall customer satisfaction. Carey will be based at Micross’ corporate headquarters in Orlando, FL.

Carey brings ten years of experience from Lockheed Martin’s Missile and Fire Control Business Unit in Orlando to Micross where he held a series of procurement, manufacturing and process improvement roles with progressively increasing responsibilities. In his most recent role as Senior Manager, Procurement and Value Engineering, Carey led the procurement and value engineering organization focused on supply chain affordability, risk mitigation, issue resolution and continuous improvement strategies across all lines of business. Prior to Lockheed Martin, Carey worked for seven years at Intel, primarily focused in product manufacturing and packaging.

Carey holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University. In addition to his Industrial Engineering Degrees, Carey also holds a Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma.

“Carey’s combination of semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense plus Quality experience will further advance the organization in delivering continuous operational and organizational improvements to better serve our customers,” stated Richard Kingdon, CEO of Micross. “We are delighted to welcome Carey as a member of the Micross Executive team and look forward to leveraging his skills to further develop our collective effectiveness.”

About Micross

Micross is the one-source, one-solution provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 35 years, our comprehensive array of high-reliability capabilities serve the global Defense, Space, Medical, Industrial and Fabless Semiconductor markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle. For additional information, visit http://www.micross.com

Micross Contact Information:

Valerie Thomas, Corporate Marketing Manager

Valerie.thomas(at)micross(dot)com