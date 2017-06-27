Imagine Learning Celebrates 13 Years of Helping K–12 Students Succeed

Imagine Learning's best days are still ahead. By 2020, we expect to be a $200 million company with a goal of narrowing the achievement gap and helping even more kids succeed in school and in their future careers."

Imagine Learning, a nationally respected developer of digital instruction in math, language, and literacy, celebrates its thirteenth birthday this month by reflecting on past milestones and anticipating unprecedented growth ahead.

In 2004, a group of six employees began with a bold mandate: to teach English to the children of the world. Since those humble beginnings, Imagine Learning has expanded its mission to teach language, literacy, and mathematics to the children of the world, changing lives and opening doors of opportunity.

Today, over three million students use Imagine Learning programs in over 30,000 schools, including the 20 largest school districts in the United States.

Significant Gains for Students

As the company expands to serve more students, the edtech community has taken note. In its thirteen-year history, Imagine Learning has received multiple awards for excellence, including the CODiE Award for Best Reading/Instructional Solution and Best Mathematics Instructional Solution, the ComputED Gazette EDDIE Award for the Early Elementary ESL category, and Tech and Learning’s Award for Excellence in the Best Upgraded Product category.

But Imagine Learning has no plans to rest on its laurels.

According to CEO Joe Swenson, “Imagine Learning’s best days are still ahead. By 2020, we expect to be a $200 million company with a goal of narrowing the achievement gap and helping even more kids succeed in school and in their future careers. We’re humbled when educators tell us about the great results they see after partnering with us. The bottom line is—our programs make a real difference for kids, which is why we’re so confident about our future.”

Seija Surr, Executive VP of Curriculum, agrees. “Third-party studies continue to show significant academic gains for students who use Imagine Learning programs. As just one example, Arizona recently completed a statewide study of students using Imagine Language & Literacy. After just one school year, students using the program averaged between 22% and 35% gains over the control group in phonological awareness, phonics, text comprehension, and vocabulary subtests. And we see equally impressive gains for schools that use our math programs.”

Approximately 500 employees currently work for Imagine Learning, both at the corporate headquarters in Provo as well as regionally (e.g., customer success and sales teams working with partner schools across the country). In 2016, Imagine Learning earned the Best Places to Work award from Glassdoor.

Imagine Learning delivers award-winning language, literacy, and mathematics solutions for K–12 students, revolutionizing the way kids learn. Students and teachers love Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Español, Imagine Math Facts, and Imagine Math because they are research based, data driven, instructionally differentiated, and incredibly fun to use. The Imagine Learning family is dedicated to changing lives and opening doors of opportunity for kids.