interRel Consulting has published the first-ever book on Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC), Look Smarter Than You Are with Oracle Analytics Cloud Standard, and the beta version is now available on Lulu.com. The company has been publishing Oracle Essbase/EPM books for the past 10 years and released the first-ever books on any Oracle EPM Cloud Product in 2016. This accessible book series is designed as a one-stop guide for beginners up to experts, giving readers everything they need to know about Oracle EPM.

Oracle is providing business analytics solutions on the Cloud and this book is your key to unlocking all of its potential. By guiding you through the implementation process for Oracle Analytics Cloud Standard Edition from start to finish, this book will show you how to use the power of Essbase and Data Visualization in the Cloud in no time. OAC provides intuitive visual interactions, self-service data discovery, and powerful analytic capabilities which will reduce your analytics and administration time, increase the timeliness of information, draw out key information elements important to your organization, and improve business decisions. This book will walk you through how to build your OAC instance, build Essbase cubes, perform analysis in Smart View, utilize data visualizations in the feature-rich product suite, and more.

Authored by Opal Alapat (Oracle ACE), Sarah Branhagen, Robert Gideon (Oracle ACE), Rich Magee, Tracy McMullen (Oracle ACE Director), Edward Roske (Oracle ACE Director), Wayne Van Sluys (Oracle ACE Associate), and edited by Glenn Schwartzberg (Oracle ACE Director), the book features a foreword by Gabby Rubin, Sr. Director of Product Management at Oracle. The majority of the authors will be available at interRel’s Kscope17 booth (405) to sign copies and answer questions about cloud migration.

“As many organizations chart their unique Cloud journey, having a strong and capable partner is one of the most important assets a product ecosystem can have. Partners bring to the table not just their skill sets, but also expertise and perspectives gained from multiple implementations,” said Gabby Rubin. “It provides the type of information and insights that might otherwise take an individual or an organization a long time to obtain.”

interRel, an Oracle Cloud Select Partner, has purchased OAC which allows the company to immediately begin proofs on concept on Oracle Analytics Cloud Enterprise Edition. interRel already has an established an OAC migration program to take on-premises (Oracle Essbase and Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition) applications to the cloud. This program provides customers with a proven process to export their on-premises solutions and import them into the cloud. By testing OAC internally with over 25 applications, the company has created a method of getting applications up to the cloud in a matter of weeks and benchmarking for on-premises and the cloud. interRel has a proven track record in creating migration paths for cloud customers.

interRel’s team of Oracle ACE members and Oracle Cloud experts are committed to educating the Oracle EPM community with the most current updates on Oracle’s rapidly evolving EPM Cloud technology. Contact interRel at info(at)interrel(dot)com for more information on the company’s migration program. To learn more about Oracle Analytics Cloud, watch this six-minute Play it Forward video on interRel’s YouTube channel.

