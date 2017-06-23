IRISS Expands Partial Discharge Product Line

Sonus Partial Discharge Sensor in use with the CAP-ENV-PDS Window Best of all, the cost of a PDS style unit is the same as the older technology Ultrasound open grill ports.

IRISS has added the Sonus PD to their Partial Discharge Sensor product line of Electrical Maintenance Safety Devices & Solutions. This handheld switchgear partial discharge detector is specifically designed for Partial Discharge (PD) and Airborne Emission (AE) detection on medium and high voltage switchgear. The unit detects Transient Earth Voltage (TEV) signals generated by internal partial discharge as well as ultrasound acoustic discharge generated by surface tracking, arcing or corona.

Partial Discharge detection is an excellent technology for early problem detection as part of a Condition Based Monitoring program on electrical assets. Whereas Infrared lets you see what you cannot with the naked eye, Airborne Emission detection lets you hear what you cannot within the range of normal hearing. The two technologies are very complimentary and work very well in the electrical maintenance arena.

To perform Ultrasound scans on electrical equipment, it has been commonplace to utilize Ultrasound Ports like the IRISS VP-12-US. Alternately, an Ultrasound port can be built into an IR window like the CAP-ENV-PD series of products by IRISS. However, these are open grill devices and therefore it is recommended that the technician wears PPE appropriate to the Arc Flash Incident Energy level of the equipment being inspected.

The latest patent pending innovation to the IRISS EMSD family is our PDS product range. The PDS range incorporates an imbedded airborne emission sensor that is accessed through a 3.5 mm headphone jack plug removing the requirement for additional PPE as the panel always remains in an enclosed and guarded condition. An adapter cable between the PDS and the handheld ultrasound unit which is supplied as standard with IRISS’ SONUS-XT or SONUS-PD allows the user to measure ultrasound levels in electrical switchgear, transformers, etc. without any risk of arc flash or electrocution. (adaptors are also available for other makes of Airborne emission equipment). PDS units are available as stand-alone measurement points or embedded into any IRISS Inspection window system.

