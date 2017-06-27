Tango Tile Launches New Cement Tile Collection

Selected by Interior Design Magazine as “Smoking Hot New Product for Spring 2017,” Tango Tile introduces Encanto Cement Tile designed by Paul Schatz. Inspired by Paul’s travels throughout regions known for artistic tile, the handcrafted cement tiles are created with complex, infinite patterns. This fresh new collection bridges trendiness and time-honored designs.

“The Encanto Collection, meaning 'charm or charming' in Spanish, was conceived from classic geometries from Spain, Portugal, Northern Africa and Latin America,” Designer Paul Schatz explains, “The patterns are fresh concepts and designs for today's living, moving away from typically seen patterns and geometries. Wall and floor application were considered as well as pool and fountain applications when designing this collection.”

Cement tiles, by Original Mission Tile, are made by hand, one at a time, using mineral pigments, cement, a mold, and a hydraulic press. The process is environmentally friendly using only natural materials and no firing. Tile patterns are available in pre-designed colors or fully customizable in any color combinations specified. Cement tiles can be used for both interior and exterior applications.

"We love working with Paul because his designs are so versatile, fresh and useable. He brings his love of other cultures to the design table, taking time-tested motifs and modernizing them to work with the latest trends yet not be 'trendy.' Paul doubles as an interior designer who believes that all elements in a project must work together. He applies that philosophy to tile design, thinking ahead about how his tiles will be used. Paul is truly exceptional. Tango is proud to offer his amazing tile designs,” states Susan Hager, President of Tango Tile.

All Tango Tile products are available for purchase from its website to consumers and the trade. Offering a beautiful array of exclusive artisan collections designed specifically for Tango Tile from acclaimed artists around the globe, Tango Tile showcases custom, hand-made tile along with a large selection of beautiful basics in ceramic, porcelain, cement, glass, natural stone and more. In response to today’s consumer and designer need to research and source products online, Tango Tile offers a free sampling program to “see before you buy.”

Tango Tile (http://www.tangotile.com) is a privately owned, design inspired e-commerce website that brings together exquisite artisan tiles and beautiful basics. Featuring a constantly increasing style range from centuries old traditional forms to very contemporary colors and shapes, Tango has a high-quality product that is right for any project.

