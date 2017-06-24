A recent article at InvestmentNews.com pointed out that holding unconventional assets has benefits and drawbacks, including some pretty difficult potential complications. Now, Jim Hitt of American IRA is responding with a “pros” and “cons” list published at the AmericanIRA.com website that seeks to elucidate some of these subjects.

In the article, Jim Hitt explains that investments of all types come with certain risks, including even the most stable stock market funds. And in order to make attempts at further growth, retirement investors often need to diversify and even try out asset classes with greater potential. These asset classes can include real estate, private companies, and even precious metals—all of which are vastly different assets with their own sets of pros and cons.

“With this article, I wanted to explain that there’s more to the story than that a Self-Directed IRA is more complicated,” says Jim Hitt. “In many ways, a Self-Directed IRA can be less complicated for some people, particularly if you invest in asset classes that you’re used to working with.”

Jim Hitt points out that in addition to these complications, there are some aspects of the Self-Directed IRA that can be simplifying for retirement investors, such as the ability to add a new asset class that expands the portfolio and adds to its diversification.

“Holding different asset classes is like holding out a wider net,” explains Jim Hitt. “There may be some complications from holding a bigger net, but many people might find that the wider the net is, the more they’re going to capitalize on opportunities they might not have had before.”

The article takes a balanced approach to the Self-Directed IRA, explaining both pros and cons, strengths and drawbacks. Jim Hitt concedes that there are some complications and regulations that investors need to be aware of before investing in Self-Directed IRAs and holding unconventional assets inside them.

About American IRA, LLC:

Click here to claim one of our 7 Self-Directed IRA guide(s).

American IRA is committed to providing every client with gold-level service, regardless of account size. Experience their expertise through their certified IRA services professionals. Enjoy the value with one low annual fee of $285 with unlimited assets and unlimited account values. American IRA clients love the benefit of no charge for "All Cash" accounts. The performance of the American IRA staff is unmatched, with quick and efficient processing within 48 hours.

American IRA services thousands of clients and has over $300 million in assets under administration.

American IRA was built by investors for investors, and brings their successful investment experience to the table, providing excellent educational material showing the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

American IRA is conveniently located in Asheville, NC and Charlotte, NC, and serves clients nationwide.