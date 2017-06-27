A New Autism and Special Needs Resource Fair is Coming to Los Angeles

CEO and Founder, Dina Kimmel, with Stephanie Mauldin from Stephanie's Day 2017 Creating a free resource fair to unite local families is just one more way that We Rock the Spectrum can help provide for our community. - Dina Kimmel

We Rock the Spectrum announces its first annual Rockin’ Resource Fair — a day for families with children of all abilities to come together in awareness, understanding, and support. The event will be held at Woodley Park in Lake Balboa on Sunday, July 16th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be local special needs vendors, event sponsors, food trucks, and more. The event will feature five zones across the fair for kids to enjoy.

In March, Dina Kimmel, the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum, released a statement explaining why We Rock the Spectrum decided to drop their sponsorship from the Autism Speaks LA Walk. In May, Kimmel announced that in order to provide an event option for families from all different walks of life, We Rock the Spectrum would hold its first Rockin’ Resource Fair: a free event for Southern California families that aims to promote the continued welfare for children with special needs.

Creating a free resource fair to unite local families is just one more way We Rock the Spectrum can help provide for its community. All proceeds from the event will be evenly distributed to the Autism Society, TACA, the Special Olympics, the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation, ACT Today!, and Family Focus Resource Center.

On July 16th, join We Rock the Spectrum at Woodley Park in Lake Balboa from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m where they will have more than 30 different special needs resources from across Southern California. It will be a wonderful opportunity for families to become educated about what is available and feel the support of an entire community.

There will be five “zones” available across the resource fair for kids to enjoy:

1) The Sensory Zone will have the fully equipped We Rock on Wheels bus, a bouncy house, slip-n-slide, sensory-play equipment, and more! Children will enjoy an inclusive play environment with volunteers on-hand to help out with any child that needs special attention.

2) The Arts & Crafts Zone will be a great place for children to work on their motor skills through painting, jewelry making, coloring, and more. There will be both guided sessions and open time for kids to be as creative as they want.

3) The Calming Zone will be an area for children and families to enjoy as a breather from all the activity. With shade, bean bags, and books, the Calming Zone will create a soothing environment away from the crowd. Headphones and other items will be provided for the kids should the event lead to any sensory issues.

4)The Food Zone will have food trucks and refreshments offering traditional fair favorites such as cotton candy. There will be healthy, gluten-free options as well.

5) The Music Zone will feature a stage with live music performances and a DJ. There will be instructors to help lead kids with dances, a sensory drum circle, and more.

Learn more about the Rockin’ Resource Fair here: https://www.wrtsfranchise.com/announcing-our-rockin-resource-fair/

# # #

About We Rock the Spectrum: Founded in 2010, We Rock the Spectrum is an international franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each franchise location features ten pieces of uniquely designed therapeutic equipment that promote learning, development, and sensory-safe play. Learn more about the We Rock the Spectrum franchise, its specialized equipment, and the various services it offers by visiting its corporate website http://www.wrtsfranchise.com/.