Kaboodle Appoints Industry Leader as New Director of Data Analytics

Kaboodle, a collaboration network of best in class insurance software and service providers, announced today the appointment of Saro Hamamah as the new Director of Data Analytics. Saro joins Kaboodle’s leadership team with vast experience in complicated software and data initiatives and will prove to be an invaluable asset to Kaboodle member companies and clients.

Saro joins Kaboodle from Century National Insurance Company where he served various leadership roles during his tenure, including Vice President of Information Systems, culminating in a promotion to Chief Information Officer. He has a Bachelors and Masters degree from the University of Southern California (USC). Saro’s deep experience with data warehousing, data transformation and data analytics will help guide the creation of new data-related products and services in the Kaboodle network, helping bring new and innovative solutions to market.

"Saro's successful track record driving organizational transformation, complicated system integration and modernization projects, and vendor management make him a perfect addition to our growing Kaboodle leadership team," said Jeff Brown, President of Kaboodle. "Saro will immediately add depth and expertise across the Kaboodle member companies, working closely with our Red Hawk team on several key strategic initiatives. His primary focus will be data analytics, dashboards, data transformation, and the integration of new and emerging data sources."

As Director of Data Analytics, Saro is responsible for the formation and management of innovative shared services to Kaboodle clients, partners, and member companies related to data analytics, data integration, and data transformation. Additionally, Saro will provide senior project and program level support on several key strategic accounts, working side by side with the Red Hawk team.

“I’m overjoyed to work with such a passionate group of trusted insurance and technology professionals,” stated Saro Hamamah. “With an outstanding network of members and partners, and the ability to offer world-class products and services, Kaboodle is poised for exceptional growth.”

About Kaboodle

Kaboodle is a network of best in class insurance software and service providers who share a common vision and ownership structure with founding partners Insuresoft, Covenir, and Red Hawk. Kaboodle's creation was the assembly of a team of industry experts with best in class product and service offerings aimed at creating frictionless transactions that removes the inherent conflict between insurers, vendors and innovation. Kaboodle is privately held, with offices in Tuscaloosa, AL, University Park, IL, and Worcester, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.kaboodleteam.com, or email sales(at)kaboodleteam(dot)com.