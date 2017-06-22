Vighter PSC.1 Certification Vighter achieves ANSI/ASIS PSC.1-2012 Certification

Vighter, a premier provider of Unconventional Medical Solutions around the world, announced today that it has received certification for ANSI/ASIS PSC.1-2012. The company’s work in countries throughout Southwest Asia, South America, and the Middle East often occurs in environments where the rule of law has been degraded. The PSC.1 standard was created to protect fundamental freedoms and human rights as well as a commitment to respecting national/international laws in areas lacking strong government presence.

Certification is internationally recognized and focuses on companies that provide security-related services in parts of the world where rule of law has been weakened for a variety of reasons, including war and environmental events. To achieve PSC.1 certification Vighter created a documented approach to define risk criteria, client’s needs, project requirements, implement additional quality assurance policies, establish internal and external risk communication, create guidelines for weapon and hazardous material procurement and management, document employee training, and other tasks.

The establishment of this quality system increases accountability of Vighter’s leadership and employees alike. The company underwent audits at the corporate headquarters as well as at an overseas worksite to ensure implementation and use of Vighter’s Quality Assurance Management System (QAMS) across the business. Director of Operations, Robert Garcia and SOF Project Manager, Casey Hill, were instrumental in preparing Vighter’s Special Operations Division personnel in anticipation of the PSC.1 audits. Dr. Jeff Lee, MD commented, “I am very proud to demonstrate, through this certification, Vighter’s continued commitment to respecting human rights and international laws, but I am more proud of the employees who embraced and implemented the system. Without their dedication to our vision we could not have achieved such an important milestone.”

About Vighter Medical Group

Vighter provides Unconventional Medical Solutions around the world. Our laser focus on customer service and high standards for quality has earned Vighter an excellent reputation over the past decade. Whether clients require healthcare staffing services in the United States or special operations tactical support in austere environments abroad, Vighter is there to help.

Vighter is an ISO 9001:2008 registered Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm verified by the Center for Veterans Enterprise. It received The Joint Commission certification in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS) and is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). The company is a NAEMT Training Facility and was listed at #310 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in 2016.

