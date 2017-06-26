Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will be continuing expansion of its fresh chicken and unparalleled flavor in Lubbock, Texas, spearheaded by franchisee Chris Wilson. The restaurant, located at 2405 19th Street, is scheduled to open today, Monday, June 26, 2017 and is the third Slim Chickens restaurant in Lubbock.

“Our customers have been loyal in the Lone Star State, and we’re very excited to continue expanding in West Texas,” said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Our first two locations in Lubbock have done tremendously well, and with their success, we know Chris will knock this location out of the park.”

Wilson joined the Slim Chickens brand with more than 28 years of restaurant industry experience. He began working in foodservice at the age of 15 and gradually made his way up to restaurant ownership. Prior to joining Slim Chickens as a franchisee, Wilson worked for and operated a variety of concepts, from delis to quick-service restaurants to fine-dining establishments. Wilson will be joined by partner Gary Andrews.

After being introduced to the Slim Chickens brand through a friend, Wilson was drawn to the opportunity because of the high quality of the product and the overall simplicity of the business model. This is the third of eight locations Wilson plans to open in Texas within the next several years.

“Lubbock is an excellent restaurant market and we are very excited to continue expanding this concept in town,” Wilson said. “The people here have continued to support our other locations and we are excited by the ability to grow.”

Focusing on fresh chicken, the brand has developed a niche in its sector of the restaurant industry for product quality that can’t be found anywhere else. With fresh ingredients and minimal freezer space in every restaurant, Slim Chickens honors a commitment to homemade recipes and strong supplier partnerships, ensuring guests can feel good about the food they eat. The down-home Southern brand offers diners hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders, paired with a choice of eight handmade dipping sauces or seven handmade wing sauces for exceptional flavor, which have earned admiration from both customers and critics. If guests want to switch it up, Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating dessert flavors served in Mason jars are available.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with handmade dipping sauces made from scratch. With more than 50 locations today and a fanatical following in 11 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.