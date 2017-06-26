Lennys Grill & Subs, known for its delicious deli and grilled sandwich offerings, is celebrating a major milestone this month — the giveaway of its one millionth sub through the brand’s loyalty program.

Through its VIP Rewards Program, Lennys gives back to guests for their loyalty by thanking them with the opportunity to get free menu items during a future visit. For each loyal fan who buys nine subs, the tenth one is no cost. And this June, the brand is recognizing one million subs that have been given away to VIP Rewards Program Guests.

To celebrate, on Tuesday, June 27th, the brand will offer its most loyal guests a 25 percent off discount for their purchase. The offer is only valid for all VIP Rewards members and all new members that sign up on the day of the event.

“We want to give back to the loyal fans of Lennys who helped us reach this milestone,” said Martin. “We also want to build on the momentum of both our deli and grilled sub offerings that keep guests coming back for more.”

With bread baked fresh daily, meats sliced to order and fresh toppings and sauces, the team at Lennys knows quality doesn’t have to be complicated. Add in the fact that the brand offers a variety of sandwich sizes, 5, 7, 10.5 and 15 inches, with affordable price tags, and it’s easy to see how the brand has established its repeat guest base.

“The brand has always been serious about making great-tasting sandwiches with high quality ingredients,” Martin said. “We plan on continuing that tradition while also doing everything we can to introduce the brand to additional consumers in the future.”

For new fans hoping to get in on the VIP Rewards, visit the nearest Lennys location and a Lennys team members can provide a Lennys VIP Rewards card. Membership registration can be done at the Lennys location by completing the Lennys VIP Rewards registration form or registration can be completed online.

ABOUT LENNYS GRILL & SUBS:

Since the first Lennys opened in 1998 in Memphis, TN, the mission has been simple: to make and serve great food. Known for serving entree favorites like “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. With more than 100 locations today, Lennys Grill & Subs continues to expand throughout the southeast by offering single and multi-restaurant franchise territory opportunities while selling the best-tasting all-American subs available. For franchise information, visit http://www.lennysfranchise.com/.