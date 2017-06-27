We are very pleased with the high adoption rates: More than 40,000 of our customers have agreed to switch to e-invoicing, which is about half of our customer base

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced it is working with Nexecur, a French security subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole bank that specializes in video security and alarm systems, to automate its billing process using Esker’s Accounts Receivable automation solution. Nexecur’s goal is to increase its e-invoice volume in anticipation of legislation requiring vendors to send e-invoices to the French public administration via Chorus, the e-invoicing platform established by the French government.

With three business units and over 118,000 protected sites across France, Nexecur’s accounting team previously utilized two employees for two days each month for monthly billing of customer invoices and four employees for more than a week for annual billing. In order to decrease processing time, reduce operating costs, increase flexibility and improve customer satisfaction, Nexecur was looking for a solution to automate the processing of its customer invoices.

“We needed a scalable solution that would allow us to improve in stages — automating the processing of invoices while progressively moving to e-invoicing,” said Stéphane Poirier, project manager at Nexecur. “Esker’s solution is scalable and easy to use. Solution implementation was flexible — something we have yet to see offered by any other competitor on the market. Esker’s teams are dedicated, professional and have a perfect understanding of our needs.”

A progressive transition to e-invoicing

Nexecur implemented Esker in early 2013, starting with the outsourcing and automation of its 350,000 customer invoices, followed by collection letters and additional administrative letters (an extra 54,000 documents). As early as 2014, Nexecur transitioned some of its customers to e-invoicing, which, today, represents 70 percent of invoice volume (roughly 250,000 e-invoices).

To encourage its customers to switch to e-invoicing, Nexecur has taken multiple actions, including:



Sending emails and raising awareness at the time of annual invoicing for existing customers

Integrating a clause into new customers’ contracts, resulting in a 90 percent adoption rate

“We are very pleased with the high adoption rates: More than 40,000 of our customers have agreed to switch to e-invoicing, which is about half of our customer base,” said Poirier. “We have done a lot to educate customers on the benefits of e-invoicing and it’s really paying off, particularly with new customers who opt for e-invoicing as soon as the contract is signed.”

To meet the Nexecur’s specific needs, Esker splits the initial batch of invoices, attaches the appropriate proof of services when necessary, and groups documents into the same envelope destined for the same customer. With the upcoming Jan. 1, 2018, public administrative compliance deadline rapidly approaching, Nexecur must ensure e-invoice delivery readiness to Chorus.

Invoice processing significantly reduced

Integrated with Nexecur’s Microsoft Dynamics NAV™ ERP, Esker has delivered many benefits:



Ability to absorb an increase in activity thanks to faster invoice processing (a few minutes a day instead of 17 hours a month)

Reduced processing costs

Increased efficiency (e.g., fewer interruptions in the workflow thanks to the virtual printer for sending paper mail, the ability to send mail in a few clicks, etc.)

Increased invoicing frequency, from bi-weekly to daily

Reduced paper volumes with electronic archiving

New users quickly operational

About Nexecur

Nexecur was created in 1986 at the initiative of the Crédit Agricole Regional Banks for the security of its bank branches. Today, it is a French national group that has several business units: Nexecur Protection (residential and professional security), Nexecur Assistance (home living assistance) and Nexecur Nexecur Sécurité bancaire and Telsud (security for large enterprises). In addition to alarm systems connected to its five remote monitoring centers, Nexecur offers solutions for video protection, access control, fire detection and external protection.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.