Offering key perspectives on the latest impacts of the new U.S. administration’s positions on immigration, trade and foreign policy on domestic and global IT talent sourcing strategies, Pace Harmon Managing Director Steven Kirz recently led a panel on the topic at Nearshore Nexus 2017 in San Francisco. The annual conference focuses on how to build powerful alliances across the Americas – in the area of IT and software development, business-process services, and customer care.

“The new administration’s changes to immigration policy and political rhetoric are having material impacts on the H-1B visa program and beyond,” said Kirz. “If top scientific and technological leaders cannot apply their skills in the U.S., then they will pursue and develop their fields outside our borders. This presents opportunities for nearshore suppliers to build their business in other locales such as Canada and Mexico."

Kirz was joined by the following panel members: Priya Alagiri, founder of Alagiri Immigration Law Firm; Dilawar Syed, president of Freshdesk; and Alana Wagner, West Coast Director of the International Trade and Investment Office for the Government of British Columbia, Canada.

Pace Harmon’s clients include Fortune 500 and select high growth middle-market companies spanning industries such as Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Energy. For more information, please visit paceharmon.com.

About Pace Harmon

Pace Harmon is an employee-owned business transformation and outsourcing advisory services firm providing guidance on complex transactions, process and operational optimization, and provider governance. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Va. with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, Pace Harmon provides pragmatic and insightful advice that helps its client base of Fortune 500 and other large enterprises maximize the benefits achieved from their mission-critical supplier relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.paceharmon.com.

# # #