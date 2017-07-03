Jeff’s extensive experience in the industry and history with PrimePay greatly benefits us as he takes on the responsibility of both the Tax and Benefit Services teams.

PrimePay, the nation’s largest privately-owned payroll company, recently announced the promotion of Jeff Sorrell, CPP, to Senior Vice President of Benefit and Payroll Tax Services.

During his tenure with PrimePay, Sorrell has evolved the company’s tax department in the Northeast region. Regional tax managers and their respective teams, as well as the Benefit Services department, will report directly to Sorrell as he continues to operate out of PrimePay’s West Chester, PA headquarters.

“I am excited to be part of both the Benefit Services and Payroll Tax departments and the many hard-working associates we have here that truly give their all when it comes to our clients,” explained Sorrell of his new opportunity. “I look forward to continuing the development of those associates so that they can continue to improve client relationships.”

Previous to Sorrell’s four years at PrimePay, he gained over 18 years of experience in the payroll industry working for a large national payroll company. There, he managed several departments including Trust Accounting, Payroll, and Payroll Tax.

“Jeff’s extensive experience in the industry and history with PrimePay greatly benefits us as he takes on the responsibility of both the Tax and Benefit Services teams. I look forward to what he can do to develop and implement very specific compliant processes that will provide our clients the service they expect,” said Bill Pellicano, CEO of PrimePay.

Pellicano and Sorrell will work closely to make changes that will help both clients and employees in a timely manner.

