AeroVision International Purchases Embraer EMB120 Aircraft Package

AeroVision International announces the purchase of 10 Embraer EMB 120’s, the first acquisition of this aircraft type for the company. The 30 seat aircraft were part of a larger package acquired from SkyWest Airlines.

The acquisition marks AeroVision’s entry into airframe and engine support for the EMB 120 series of aircraft, with several aircraft immediately available for outright purchase or lease. A number of the PW118B engines are immediately available for sale or lease, others are slated for the “reduce-to-parts” process and individual components will be available soon.

“We are excited to launch our support of the EMB 120 product line,” said Pete Gibson, AeroVision’s Vice President – Aircraft & Engines. “We continue to leverage our expertise on the Embraer ERJ series to build a “best in class” engine and airframe support offering to EMB 120 aircraft operators around the world.”

“AeroVision has built a platform that allows us to provide world-class parts support to EMB 120 operators,” said Angela Baker, Vice President – Components, “and our commitment to the unique requirements of legacy aircraft and engine operators of has been proven by our growth. This is a significant step in AeroVision’s efforts to build a complete regional aircraft support business.”

About AeroVision International LLC: Founded in 2003, AeroVision International has become a trusted business partner to business and regional aircraft MR&O shops worldwide. AeroVision supplies business and regional commuter engines and engine parts (PT6 / PW100 / JT15D / PW300 / PW500 / TFE-731 / AE3007) in support of operators and MRO facilities around the world. With a strong focus on regional aircraft like the ATR 42/72 & Embraer EMB 120, ERJ & EJet type aircraft, AeroVision offers sales & leasing of aircraft, engines, auxiliary power units, avionics and landing gear as well as outright or exchange sales of all major internal and external spare parts. Information on AeroVision’s support for regional aircraft can be found at http://www.aerovi.com.