Splish Splash will be hosting the 2nd annual Pink’s Hollywood Weiner Hotdog Race Saturday June 24th.

Pink's, a Hollywood Legend since 1939 is a family owned business and was named by Fox News as number one in a list of Top Ten Hot Dog Stands in the U.S. The famous hot dogs attract celebrities such as, Jay Leno, Martha Stewart; and Food Network superstars, Giada de Laurentiis and Guy Fieri.

"Having Pink's at Splish Splash is like having a little bit of Hollywood on Long Island" says family member and Co-owner, Richard Pink. "We love that our hot dogs have been made famous in TV and movies and are the favorites of countless movie stars who visit our Hollywood location. We're excited to bring that fun and delicious hot dog and hamburger experience to Splish Splash and for their guests to then say Yummmmmmmmmm."

Splish Splash has been a family destination for 27 years and continues to carry family needs as its number one priority. From attractions, shows and various dining options, Splish Splash aims to make every guest’s water park experience one to remember.

About Splish Splash, With 96 acres of slides and attractions, Splish Splash truly offers fun for everyone. Experience the one and only hydromagnetic water coaster in New York, Bootlegger’s Run. Bootlegger’s Run will take your four-person raft uphill, just like a theme park coaster, for a series of breathtaking drops, including one from nearly five stories high. Bootlegger’s Run debuted in 2013 and quickly became our guest’s all-time favorite ride. From the devoted thrill seeker, to the laid back sunbather, to the tiniest of tots, there is something for everyone at Splish Splash.

