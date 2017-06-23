HPE presents the North American U.S. Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year award to OneNeck. Accepting the award on OneNeck's behalf is Jim de la Pena (second from left). OneNeck’s achievements are reflected in this recognition of all their great work and consistent focus on delivering the best solutions to their customers.

OneNeck® IT Solutions today announced being named the North American U.S. Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The award was presented during HPE’s Global Partner Summit, held recently in Las Vegas.

“We congratulate OneNeck on being named an HPE Partner of the Year,” said Terry Richardson, vice president, U.S. channel sales at HPE. “OneNeck’s achievements are reflected in this recognition of all their great work and consistent focus on delivering the best solutions to their customers.”

The 2017 HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognizes partners across HPE’s entire ecosystem. OneNeck was chosen for their excellent financial performance, innovative solutions and for driving meaningful business results. In other words, HPE awards are presented to partners who raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction.

“It’s exciting to be named a Partner of the Year by HPE and a true compliment to our employees,” stated Terry Swanson, president and CEO at OneNeck. “With their commitment and expertise, we’re identifying and delivering the right solutions at the right time to help our customers achieve their goals.”

OneNeck is a long-standing HPE partner. In addition to being a Platinum-Certified Partner, OneNeck has earned many partner ready specializations including: Data Center Networking Specialist; Storage Specialist; Service Specialist; Infrastructure Specialist—Platinum; Hyper-converged Specialist and Server Specialist.

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, enterprise application management, professional services, IT hardware, and state-of-the-art data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.