AAFMAA Mortgage Services (AMS) provides a transparent and easy to understand rate analyses. For military families looking to compare rates, the AMS website is a great place to start. With a simple phone call (or visit to the AMS website) to one of AMS's state licensed loan officers military members can find out if overall costs of obtaining a streamlined refinance makes financial sense. A lower payment does not necessarily equate to a better deal for the military family.

AMS competes on rates and service and takes pride in continuing the tradition of zero BBB complaints ever to date. Military families can get the most value out of a home sale or purchase by working with unique tools like the AMS mortgage calculator, the AMS Relocation site, the AMS Builder site, and experienced state-licensed mortgage professionals.

Andy May further stated, "You owe it to yourself to explore rate and cost options. You are your own best advocate for getting the best mortgage product. We are here to serve your financing needs at a very competitive rate."

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the states of Kansas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Delaware, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. (NMLS: 1423968).

