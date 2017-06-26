FrontGate Media has a tremendous reputation in the faith-based evangelical market, and we are pleased to have them design and place media campaigns that engage our highly responsive audience.

Influential news and opinion mega-site Newsmax has entered into a multi-year agreement with FrontGate Media, the leading faith and family marketing agency and media group, for representation to the faith-based marketplace via the firm’s exclusive Web & Event Network.

Newsmax maintains one of the highest concentrations of Baby Boomer consumers on the web, which is the largest demographic group in the nation with the greatest spending power. Newsmax has been called a “news powerhouse” by Forbes and a “potent force” by The New York Times.

The Newsmax audience includes the fast-rising Newsmax TV set to be in 35 million cable homes this summer. Online Newsmax has a “total reach” of over 50 million Americans monthly, including 10+ million monthly unique visitors to Newsmax.com which generates 60 million page views, 6 million email subscribers, 600,000 paid subscribers, and is comprised of readership that is over 90 percent Christian. The breadth of their political affiliations is equally impressive: 38% Independent, 34% Democrat, and 28% Republican.(Comscore)

“With the consolidation of the faith sub-culture marketplace as evidenced most recently by the closure of Family Christian Stores, for-profit and non-profit organizations are seeking new pathways to reach people of faith,” states Scott A. Shuford, Founder & Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. ”Newsmax is one of the nation’s premiere news brands with an influential brand for heartland Americans. It will be a terrific online channel for us as we pioneer new opportunities in this area, and our ’Big 3’ deliver Protestant and Catholic Christians who are living out their lives of faith beyond the subculture bubble.”

The addition of Newsmax further expands FrontGate’s position as the leader in the digital news and faith space, which already includes The Washington Times and WND. With these “Big 3” news communities, FrontGate can deliver innovative and expansive, yet targeted, campaigns that are budget-effective for advertisers and brands.

“FrontGate Media has a tremendous reputation in the faith-based evangelical market, and we are pleased to have them design and place media campaigns that engage our highly responsive audience.” says Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc.

FrontGate is offering a variety of high-impact digital adverting opportunities including overlay, geo-targeted web banners, segmented direct email and email newsletter ads, video advertising, mobile, print, and television, and will be creating new specialized options for industry segments like publishing, films, causes, and more.

About FrontGate Media

Award-winning FrontGate Media (http://FrontGateMedia.com) is the largest Marketing Agency and Web & Events Group reaching the faith and family values audience. The firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate has been entrusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Media Buying, and Social Media & Marketing. FrontGate’s own Web & Event Network also provides reach to more than 10 million people and 17 million email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences.

About Newsmax Media, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Newsmax Media, Inc. is a privately held broadcasting and multi-media organization. In addition to being the parent company of Newsmax TV, its media holdings and products include The Newsmax Feed Network, Newsmax.com, NewsmaxFinance.com, Newsmaxhealth.com, Newsmax Magazine and more than a dozen health and financial online and print newsletters. Newsmax.com is acknowledged as one of the nation’s most trafficked news politics websites.