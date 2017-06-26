At Professional, our patients, from their first touchpoint through discharge and beyond, are always our number one focus.

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire announces today the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art clinic in Bay Shore, Long Island.

The Bay Shore clinic, located at 94 West Main Street in Suffolk County, is more than 4,000 square feet, centrally located in the heart of downtown Bay Shore, near Route 27A and close to the Fire Island Ferry. This location, which offers both physical and hand therapy, is perfect for residents and commuters, as well as visitors to many of the south shore beaches.

Tim Mauro, Partner and Vice President of Clinical Operations at Professional for Long Island and Queens, states, “Congratulations to Arielle Prince, as she takes on her new role as Clinical Director of the Bay Shore clinic.” Mauro continues, “Arielle is another Professional Physical Therapy success story, as she grew and developed through our mentorship and Clinical Excellence programs. Her unwavering commitment to our Queens and Long Island patients over the past several years makes her the perfect fit for our Bay Shore clinic. Patients can feel confident that Arielle is committed to getting them healthy and back into action.”

“At Professional, our patients, from their first touchpoint through discharge and beyond, are always our number one focus. From start to finish, we are committed to providing best-in-class care, and we look forward to providing an exceptional patient experience to our new Bay Shore family,” adds David Skudin, Customer Experience Director at Professional Physical Therapy.

The opening of the Bay Shore clinic is Professional’s 138th clinic, and its 26th on Long Island. For more information, and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional is an award-winning organization, honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Most recently, Professional has been named among the best workplaces in health care by Fortune Magazine; the only physical therapy company to achieve this honor.

Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 138 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 12 located within Equinox Fitness Centers, five located in Blink Fitness facilities, one located in a STACK Sports Performance Center, one inside a Golf & Fitness Academy, one inside Chatham Club, one inside Strive Fitness, and 117 standalone.

The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional’s Sports Medicine Department has one of the largest teams of certified athletic trainers in the Northeast, serving schools in Westchester, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as per diem coverage for more than 2000 events each year. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as four fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, Southport, CT, and Copiague, NY.

http://www.professionalpt.com