LNI Digital Marketing, a Northern Virginia-based digital marketing company that brings the power of digital technologies and marketing to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has added The George & Carol Olmsted Foundation as a client. LNI Digital Marketing will modernize the foundation’s backend system to make it more secure, accessible, and easier to use for their end-users.

The George & Carol Olmsted Foundation, based in Falls Church, VA, manages the Olmsted Scholar Program which awards scholarships to highly qualified, active duty junior officers in the United States military in order to pursue language studies and overseas graduate-level education. Established in 1959 with authorization from the Department of Defense, the program provides for one year of foreign language training followed by two years of study at a foreign graduate school. Since its inception, the Olmsted Scholar Program has provided grants for over 600 officers, many of whom have gone on to the highest levels of leadership and responsibility in the military, government and private sector.

LNI Digital Marketing will be upgrading the foundation’s backend system, also known as the Scholar’s Corner, which houses the profiles of over 600 scholars and a library of reports. The current system is built on ColdFusion and LNI Digital Marketing will be migrating it to Drupal, a content management system that is more secure and modern and used by many organizations and government agencies. Most notably, the WhiteHouse.gov website is running on Drupal.

The upgraded website will allow its users to easily search and find scholars and their reports and enable the foundation to expand its user base to more officers who may be interested in the program. The new website will also be deployed to a cloud server, making it more accessible and decreasing overhead involved with managing physical on-site servers.

“We are super excited that the foundation has placed confidence in us to upgrade their website,” said Seong Bae, owner and Principal at LNI Digital Marketing. “Organizations using websites or web applications running on legacy technologies should take a moment and re-assess security, usability, and maintainability. Drupal is not a Swiss Army knife as some may think it is but, in the foundation’s case, it is an ideal solution for them. In addition to its extendibility in meeting custom business requirements, Drupal has a huge, active development community that publishes security updates very often, making it one of the most secure open source content management systems out there and a popular choice by many enterprise-level organizations.”

LNI Digital Marketing specializes in designing and developing custom web solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has expertise in WordPress, Drupal, and Laravel – three popular and widely-used content management systems and application framework – and recommends an ideal solution to its clients based on level of flexibility, business requirements, and budget needed to meet the business goals.

About The George & Carol Olmsted Foundation

About LNI Digital Marketing

LNI Digital Marketing provides digital marketing and web development services to small and medium-sized businesses. Started in 2015 by Seong Bae, the company specializes in digital strategy, content marketing, lead generation, search engine marketing, and custom web solutions. For more information on LNI Digital Marketing, visit https://www.lnidigitalmarketing.com.