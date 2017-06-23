eClincher Announces Auto Post Enhancement

eClincher Logo

eClincher, a social media management tool, announces new features to enhance Auto Post with queues. A queue is a collection of posts that users can set up in advance to automate their social media publishing process. Users can use an Excel spreadsheet/CSV file to quickly upload a list of posts to fill up their queues and then turn on the Auto Post feature. Users can then sit back and relax while their social media publishing is on autopilot.

With the new features, eClincher’s Auto Post queue gives users three queue settings to choose from: a recycle queue, in which the content of the queue is recycled until the user stops it; a one-time queue, in which the queue’s content is published once and then removed from the queue; and an end-date queue, in which the content of the queue is recycled until a specified end date. These three options allow users to customize queues to their specific marketing needs.

eClincher’s new options are couched in an intuitive interface that offers several convenient features, including the ability to do the following:



Select the “Guide Me” button to get five easy step-by-step instructions for using the Auto Post queue

Label each queue

Choose to add each post separately or upload in bulk via an Excel spreadsheet/CSV file

Set schedule for one day of posting and copy that schedule to all other days

Create and manage multiple queues and set queue type

Choose from multiple social media networks

Set the queues to publish automatically to all social media networks

Auto Post queues eliminate the need to schedule posts to social media on a daily basis, allowing social media marketers to save hours of work. For example, a typical marketing campaign for a new product launch requires several months of carefully planned social media posts, scheduled out on a daily basis for 90 days. With eClincher's Auto Post and an end-date queue, that same three-month campaign will take less than 20 minutes to set up. Additionally, access to all the queues makes editing posts easy, and although they are planned far in advance, posts published via queues look organic to viewers.

“Our one-time queue and end-date queue updates are extremely powerful,” said eClincher CEO and co-founder Gilad Salamander. “The new features give users complete control over their automated content publishing to social media, allowing them to focus on their marketing goals and achieve better results.”

eClincher’s Auto Post and queues features are now available. For more information or to view a demo, visit http://www.eclincher.com.

About eClincher

eClincher is a social media management tool, cofounded by Gilad Salamander and Tal Mikaelovich in 2013. Designed to manage social media presence, schedule, publish, engage, find and track social media interactions, eClincher offers premier value, efficiency and organization. For more information on eClincher, visit eclincher.com.