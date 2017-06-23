PreCheck Selected as Preferred Talent Screening Provider for THA With decades of experience exclusively working with healthcare organizations, PreCheck has a wealth of industry-specific knowledge and expertise to offer unique value to Tennessee’s hospitals and health systems.

THASG identifies areas of critical interest or concern to members of the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) and identifies vendors and companies that have specific expertise in addressing them. Each partnered company is given careful consideration, before and after selection, to ensure only “best in class” services are offered.

“As hospitals continue to face increased demand for quality talent, thorough and optimized talent screening processes are a must,” said Jim Goodloe, THASG Senior Vice President. “With PreCheck’s assistance, THA member hospitals can hire the best qualified candidates, with solutions that improve organizational compliance, mitigate risk, and save valuable staff time and resources.”

“PreCheck is thrilled to have been selected as the preferred vendor for talent screening by THASG,” states Zach Daigle, President and Chief Operating Officer at PreCheck. “With decades of experience exclusively working with healthcare organizations, PreCheck has a wealth of industry-specific knowledge and expertise to offer unique value to Tennessee’s hospitals and health systems. We look forward to partnering with THA’s members to improve their talent screening programs.”

PreCheck, the premier background screening firm for healthcare organizations, offers a full suite of talent screening solutions for the industry. PreCheck’s solutions include employment background screening, health and drug testing, immunization tracking, professional license management and ongoing monitoring, exclusion screening, automated employment verifications, and electronic I-9 and E-Verify processing. For more information about PreCheck’s talent screening solutions, visit http://www.PreCheck.com.

About PreCheck

Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry’s background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 3,500 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company from 2013-2016 and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners.

