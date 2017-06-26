HealthSherpa Appoints Employee Benefits Expert Thomas Emerick to Advisory Board “His experience at companies that have large populations of part-time, temporary and seasonal workers will ensure we develop programs that meet the needs of both our corporate partners and their employees," said George Kalogeropoulos, founder and CEO.

HealthSherpa, the premier health insurance enrollment company, today announced the appointment of Thomas Emerick as an advisory board member. With expertise in designing and managing employee benefits programs for large firms and associations, Emerick will collaborate with HealthSherpa’s management team to attract new corporate partners. Emerick will guide HealthSherpa’s strategic initiatives to engage employers with large part-time and temporary workforces to offer individual healthcare programs as a competitive advantage.

As president of Emerick Consulting, Thomas Emerick leverages his 15 years at Walmart, focused on global benefits design for more than 1.6 million employees, to support clients in developing benefits programs that drive business strategies. With prior experiences at Burger King Corporation, British Petroleum and American Fidelity Assurance Company, Emerick’s breadth of knowledge allows him to counsel organizations on healthcare policies and business process optimization. Emerick has also served as a petty officer in the U.S. Navy, receiving five medals. He has earned both a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma.

“Tom is a welcome addition to our advisory board with his unique blend of bottom line business focus and passion for employee benefits programs. This combination leads companies to hire and retain talent as a point of differentiation,” said George Kalogeropoulos, founder and CEO of HealthSherpa. “His experience at companies that have large populations of part-time, temporary and seasonal workers will ensure we develop programs that meet the needs of both our corporate partners and their employees.”

Emerick has served on a variety of employer coalitions and associations, including the board of the influential National Business Group on Health and the U. S. Chamber of Commerce Benefit Committee. He is an expert in developing and advocating for national health policy solutions.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the forward-thinking team at HealthSherpa,” said Emerick. “Our country is at a pivotal point regarding national healthcare policies and it will be critical to be attuned to healthcare economics. Together with the HealthSherpa leadership, we’ll develop programs that will be aligned with corporations’ cost-effective health plan designs, as well as lawmakers’ long-range health plan strategies.”

In addition to announcing the new advisory board member, HealthSherpa recently introduced COBRA Crosswalk™, a new solution for corporate partners to provide money-saving alternatives to COBRA health insurance continuation coverage for employees. Corporations benefit from the new COBRA Crosswalk because HealthSherpa supports the entire communications process with the affected employees. With step-by-step instructions, user-friendly online tools and comprehensive customer service, HealthSherpa makes an often complicated, confusing process more streamlined and cost effective.

HealthSherpa is the best way to get individual health coverage, with experience enrolling over 850,000 people. HealthSherpa partners with large employers, insurers, and more than 18,500 insurance agents to support consumers searching for, enrolling in, and utilizing high quality, affordable health insurance coverage. Backed by leading investors, including Core Innovation Capital and Mitch Kapor (founder and CEO of Lotus, Kapor Center for Social Impact), HealthSherpa's mission is to help every American feel the comfort and security of having health coverage. The company delivers innovation, technology, and customer service by real people to make coverage easier to understand, faster to sign up for, and simpler to use. Learn more at http://www.HealthSherpa.com.