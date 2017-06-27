Our servicemembers and veterans have more than earned the education benefits they receive for their military service and deserve the American dream.

Military Connection is proud to announce that Touro University Worldwide (TUW) has been awarded the “Veteran School Salute.”

This Yellow Ribbon university has shown an unparalleled dedication and commitment to their veteran and military students. TUW has been a pioneer in developing innovative ways to serve those who have worn our nation’s uniform and served our nation. In addition to recognizing and accepting various VA benefits and programs, TUW offers enhanced programs to benefit military and veterans, including Tuition Assistance Top-Up, to its GI Bill students.

“Touro University Worldwide (TUW) is honored to receive the Veteran School Salute,” said TUW’s CEO Dr. Yoram Neumann. “TUW is committed to serving military veterans, active duty and reserve sevicemembers, helping them achieve their educational goals.”

With so many servicemembers and veterans using their education benefits, schools are competing for their enrollments. And with so many schools to choose from, MilitaryConnection.com developed the “Veteran School Salute,” an award to help these students distinguish which schools are going above and beyond for military and veterans, and at the vanguard of their educational programs.

“Our servicemembers and veterans have sacrificed so much for our nation in order for Americans to be safe and prosper in the greatest nation in the world,” said Debbie Gregory, Military Connection’s CEO. “They have more than earned the education benefits they receive for their military service and deserve the American dream.”

TUW is a nonprofit higher education institution accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). TUW offers Associate, Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Degrees online in a variety of subjects.

“We are proud to be the top choice for military students,” said Neumann. “With our high quality education, affordability and flexibility, military personnel can achieve their educational goals without interrupting their military service or personal life.”

Education benefits for veterans, such as the Post 9/11 GI Bill, reward the men and women who enlist in the military. The GI Bills, including both the Post 9/11 GI Bill and Montgomery GI Bill, cover the cost of the tuition and fees that Veteran Students otherwise might not be able to afford. The Post 9/11 GI Bill also pays students a housing allowance that is tax free.

“Veterans have a choice when it comes to which school to attend,” Ms. Gregory said. “Our ‘Veteran School Salute’ is designed to shine on those schools that offer the most valuable education programs that best serve veterans and cater to their specific needs.”

About Military Connection

MilitaryConnection.com offers one of the most comprehensive directories of military and Veteran resources on the web, focusing on employment, education and more. Military Connection has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites for five years in a row. It is that focus on employment that garnered MilitaryConnection.com one of the prestigious Weddle’s Users Choice Awards for 2015. Military Connection features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information with a directory of thousands of scholarships and a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries and exchanges, golf courses and more. Military Connection has the honor of working with incredible non-profits to improve the quality of life for those who serve. When the next tour is back home, it’s on MilitaryConnection.com, the Go To Site.

About Touro University Worldwide (TUW)

Touro University Worldwide (TUW) is a non-profit university, accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, and is part of the Touro College and University System. Touro has had a long history of successfully and affordably serving the educational needs of the military populations. TUW Offers degrees at the Associate, Bachelor, Master, and Doctorate Levels. For more information, visit TUW.edu.