SBBP Official Logo Incredible undertaking, in the end it's worth it because SugarBert has people coming in from all over the country so they can get good competition. -John Brown, President, USA Boxing

The 2017 Sugar Bert Boxing/Title Belt National Championship Qualifier Series comes to Elizabeth, NJ on June 30 – July 2, 2017 for its’ second leg on a three-city tour to identify the crème de la crème in Amateur boxing. A full schedule of activities will culminate with competitive action showcasing the power and perseverance of this elite gathering of the nation’s most promising boxing talent.

The weekend begins with Boxer Registration scheduled for Friday, June 30 from 12 noon to 6:00 pm at The Mills at Jersey Gardens, A Simon Center. The press conference will be held at 1:00 pm at the same location.

The official Meet & Greet will be held at Barcode Sports Bar and Grill. Registered competitors and their teams will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the public while sizing up their competition once again before stepping into the ring.

All the action inside the rings will take place at the Thomas Dunn Sports Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 -2, 2017 with doors opening at 11:00 am each day. Bouts will continue throughout the day until all matches have been decided.

Boxing legends - World Heavyweight Champion Evander "Real Deal" Holyfield, 2016 Silver Medalist Shakur Stevenson, Al Cole, Olympic Medalist and Light Heavyweight Champion, along with legendary coach Willie Moses - will all be in attendance.

Local dignitaries also scheduled to appear include Mayor of the City of Elizabeth, J. Christian Bollwage, Gordon Haas, President/CEO of Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce and Director, Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization; Commissioner Stan Neron, President, Elizabeth Board of Education; Manny Grova Jr., Councilman at Large, Elizabeth, NJ and Jennifer Costa, Director of the Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization.

Once known as a boxing mecca of the northeast, community leaders are revitalizing the Elizabeth, NJ’s rich boxing legacy. http://www.njboxinghof.org/ Additionally, Elizabeth, New Jersey was recently recognized as one of Top 10 Emerging Destinations, by Groups Today Magazine and voted Top 5th Best City for Shopping in America by SmarAsset.com . New Jersey’s newest destination- Elizabeth is just minutes from NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport and it is drawing tourists to experience: its exceptional hotel accommodations, rich diverse cultural dining, trending nightlife, authentic historic sites, as well as to its high-end outlet shopping mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes). For a full schedule of boxing events, to discover more about Elizabeth, New Jersey and/or to access hotel accommodations with exclusive room rates, please visit http://www.goelizabethnj.com/boxing .

Series Sponsors include USA Boxing, Title Boxing, Athlete Performance Solutions, an authorized distributor of Nike, Ironjaw Mouth Guards, BarCode, The Mills at Jersey Gardens a SIMON Center, The City of Elizabeth, The Elizabeth Board of Education, The Thomas Dunn Sports Center, and the Elizabeth Destination Marketing Organization.

Promoter and former amateur boxer Bert “Sugar Bert” Wells, along with business partner and wife, Lisa created this nationwide amateur boxing series in 2016 to allow up and coming boxers to hone their craft, build their records and experience world-class competition in preparation for taking their careers to the next level. Wells now coaches at his gym, the legendary Paul Murphy Boxing Club in suburban Atlanta. For complete tournament details, including upcoming dates, registration requirements and costs, visit http://www.sugarbertboxing.com .

Further Information Contact:

Reneé M Palmer, BlaqueBook Entertainment. renee(at)blaquebook(dot)com or

Jennifer Costa, Elizabeth DMO at jcosta(at)goelizabethnj(dot)com | 908-355-977

