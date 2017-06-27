VisualSP, Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by VisualSP's booth on the expo hall floor to see why they are a leading provider of training and consulting for SharePoint!

About VisualSP

VisualSP strives to empower information workers, technical decision makers, administrators and developers in corporate environments with the SharePoint knowledge they need to be successful. The VisualSP Help System for SharePoint provides in-context, on-demand support delivered to end users throughout the SharePoint environment. There are also hundreds of SharePoint video tutorials, online classes, and consulting services available on the website to assist SharePoint users in building powerful solutions while using the SharePoint platform effectively. Twitter: @visualsp

Web Site: http://www.visualsp.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle