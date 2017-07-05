We have been strategically growing NorthAmericaTalk's community social networks over the past six years. This recognition proves that we are a solid player in the media industry. - Dan Jones, CEO

In mid-May, the Thurston Economic Development Council announced NorthAmericaTalk as the winner of the 32nd annual Small Business of the Year award.

“The award represents years of hard work by a talented digital publishing team,” said Dan Jones, CEO. “It’s rewarding to be recognized for the contributions we deliver to the community, not only in terms of jobs, but also impacting the positive culture of the place we choose to live, work, and play.”

NorthAmericaTalk operates five community social networks operating in Western Washington. “We chose to launch and run our business in Olympia because of the natural beauty, access to quality team members, and a place suitable for raising a family,” added Jones.

“Our economies of scale have enabled us to grow strategically,” said Martin McElliott, VP of Sales.

“With a mobile-friendly focus on delivering content, we are reaching an engaged population of readers. Our brand reaches over 1 million mobile users on a monthly basis,” said Amy Rowley, Chief Publishing Officer. “It’s wonderful to receive this recognition.”

About NorthAmericaTalk

NorthAmericaTalk is a digital media company building and operating Community Social Networks™. Through our proprietary technology and sales tools, we are disrupting the media landscape while building a trusted, valuable local media brand. Today, our media group reaches 350,000 engaged neighbors in Western Washington weekly, with nearly 100,000 social subscribes. Our fast-growing media company is based in Western Washington, spanning from the state capital of Olympia north to urban Tacoma and college-town Bellingham on the Canadian border, south to rural Lewis County, and west to the Grays Harbor beaches. We count hundreds of various marketers as long-term customers that use our platform to reach their target market, grow their brand, and measure results.