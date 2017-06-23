Inaugural DC5G Summit Unveils Conference Program

“The rollout is coming whether we’re ready for it or not, and we want to start a conversation covering the key challenges, standards, and strategies that the future 5G-connected ecosystem will present,” says Jeff Hill, Chairman of the DC5G Summit.

The producers of the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition are launching a one-day summit focusing on the upcoming rollout of 5G. The summit, which takes place on October 11, 2017 at the Renaissance Downtown, Washington D.C. will connect telecom, satellite, and regulatory power players, and create a progressive and compelling conversation about the standards, strategies and evolving applications of 5G.

The DC5G Summit program was recently announced, including the addition of Keynote Speaker Dr. Preston Marshall, Principal Wireless Architect at Google and confirmed speakers from Samsung, Verizon, General Motors, Cisco, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, Federated Wireless. Attendees can expect interactive, executive-level group discussions led by diverse groups of speakers from a wide range of industries. The gathering also features keynotes from the market’s innovative 5G visionaries, as well as market study presentations from experts designed as unique and objective learning opportunities for strategic executives.

Sessions include:



The Big Bang: Coverage, Connectivity Strategies, and Visions for 5G Rollout

5G's Biggest Challenges: Security, Privacy, Bandwidth and Regulatory Barriers

Evolution of Applications, Ecosystem, Vertical Markets and Big Data Analysis in the 5G World: From Enhanced Mobile Broadband to Virtual Reality

5G for Industry: Software Defined Networks, Automation, and Computing at the Edge

Afternoon Keynote by Dr. Preston F. Marshall: How Standards and Sound Spectrum Policy Will Shape the Future 5G-Connected Worldwide Economy

“The goal of this Summit is to build a sophisticated program to attract executives and engineers from both satellite and terrestrial backgrounds, while being clear enough for policy makers, government and those looking to simply learn about 5G,” said Jeff Hill, Chairman of the DC5G Summit. “The rollout is coming whether we’re ready for it or not, and we want to start a conversation covering the key challenges, standards, and strategies that the future 5G-connected ecosystem will present.”

The DC5G Summit will also feature a breakfast, Power Lunch, and VIP Reception as well as other networking opportunities throughout the day, ensuring plenty of chances to discuss the presentations and engage with decision-makers and key industry players.

To see the full conference program, networking activities and more, visit http://www.DC5GSummit.com

The DC5G Summit will be held October 11, 2017 at the Renaissance Downtown, Washington D.C. located at 999 9th Street NW, Washington D.C., 20001. To register for press credentials, please contact Isabel Burnham, Marketing Coordinator, at iburnham(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About the DC5G Summit

At DC5G Summit, the worlds of telecom, satellite and policy will converge to delve into the opportunities of the upcoming 5G rollout. More than 250 professionals will gather for a no holds barred approach involving industry and regulatory power players will result in a progressive and compelling conversation about the standards, strategies and evolving applications of 5G. The day will consist of a series of interactive, executive-level discussions and networking opportunities that will create an environment for all in attendance to be involved.

http://www.DC5GSummit.com

