Donsuemor, the first, original American madeleine baker, is now a member of the 100-year-old French-based company, St Michel. In this partnership, Donsuemor will continue to operate under its name to create, produce and sell French-inspired treats.

A household name in France and Europe, St Michel has been crafting artisan products since 1905, making the company a leading French traditional baker. St Michel’s rich history and passion for baking are a perfect match with Donsuemor, as both companies have true French roots with shared beliefs and values.

“We are very excited about the direction Donsuemor is moving in, and after celebrating 40 years as a company, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate,” said Laure Chatard, Director of Sales at Donsuemor. “St Michel is a company that is dedicated to creating authentic, delicious, quality products that I grew up on as a child in France and we value their partnership. We are revealing this exciting news along with our combined tradeshow efforts here at the New York Summer Fancy Food Show - there’s no better place to make the announcement. This is a major milestone in the history of Donsuemor, the team and I are thrilled.”

Donsuemor, now 40 years young, was born with an American twist on an original French recipe of the classic French madeleine. Even today, the traditional, classic treats that put them on the map continue to delight and excite customers. St Michel was born on a summer morning in 1905 by a French family, led by pastry chef Joseph Grellier. Over 100 years later, they have become an icon of French baking, expanding to offer their classic French cookies outside of Europe.

St Michel products are imported from France and include classic French treats such as Galettes, Palmiers, and Madeleines in U.S. grocery aisles. Donsuemor products are available in local, regional and national retailers in the bakery section, prepared food, cookie bars or next to the register for grab and go options.

About Donsuemor:

Available nationwide in stores such as Peet’s Coffee, Costco, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Whole Foods, the Donsuemor brand of madeleines has drawn rave reviews from The New York Times and Fine Cooking. All products are baked in small batches in its BRC certified bakery and are certified Kosher, free of preservatives and artificial colors. Based in Alameda, Calif., Donsuemor’s line of French-inspired baked goods are an ideal treat for discriminating consumers.

About St Michel:

A French company that was started in 1905, St Michel now offers the U.S. several of their traditional products including Madeleines, Galettes, and Palmiers. St Michel products are made in France, made 100 percent with chicken eggs raised in open air, and wrapped in environmentally friendly packaging materials.